Ukrainian families on the Russian border live in fear of Putin invasion
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
- Holly WilliamsAmerican singer-songwriter
CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams spoke with Ukrainians living along the border with Russia who live in fear of a Russian invasion. She also discussed President Vladimir Putin’s possible motives for taking Ukraine with former National Security Advisor H.R McMaster.