Ukrainian Farmers Poison Russian Troops With Spiked Cherries as Guerrilla War Terrifies Invaders

Allison Quinn
·3 min read
UESLEI MARCELINO
UESLEI MARCELINO

Russian authorities have gone all out to tighten their grip on cities taken over by Putin’s troops in eastern Ukraine, but ordinary citizens are fighting back—with arson attacks and poisoned fruit.

The latest surprise for Russian troops came in Melitopol, where Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said local farmers had caused “mass illness” among Russians by poisoning cherries.

“Our farmers prepared another gift for the [Russians]—recently treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among those who stole them from the farmers. It’s the latest kind of partisan resistance on the territory of Melitopol,” Fyodorov told local reporters on Thursday.

He said pro-Ukrainian sentiment remains strong in the city, despite Russian authorities portraying themselves as saviors who “rescued” residents from Ukraine.

“Melitopol residents fully ignored the celebration of Russia Day. The whole country saw—last Sunday only 15 people out of 70,000 residents who stayed in the temporarily occupied city stood in line for [Russian] passports,” he said.

Even Russian troops in the Kherson region appear to be keenly aware of the Ukrainian resistance, according to audio released Thursday by Ukraine’s Security Service.

In a nearly two-minute recording of what Ukrainian intelligence describes as an intercepted call between Putin’s troops, a man identified as a soldier tells his friends the guys on the front line there are “going crazy.”

“Where they are located… no one is sure about the locals: who they are, what they’re doing. Maybe they are fucking with us at night, while they’re peaceful people during the day. No one can be trusted. An old woman walking around with pies might be a fucking colonel acting as an artillery spotter at night.”

Russian authorities have begun opening up passport processing centers in the occupied territories, and in Kherson, residents were informed this week that any babies born after Feb. 24 would automatically be given Russian passports, Russia’s RIA-Novosti news agency reported.

But Ukrainian residents are not letting them get off easy for the forced “Russification.” A new report by the Institute for the Study of War this week listed a series of recent guerrilla-style attacks by Ukrainian partisans in cities including Berdyansk and Mariupol.

“Russian authorities are continuing to face difficulties implementing their occupation agendas due to pro-Ukrainian pressure in occupied areas,” the report noted, describing teachers “refusing to teach under Russian curricula” in Berdyansk and “unidentified Ukrainian partisans” targeting staffers of Russia’s Emergency Ministry in Mariupol.

Petro Andriushchenko, an aide to the Mariupol mayor, described the latter incident in a post on Telegram on Wednesday.

He said two tractors and three large truck trailers parked outside the Russian Emergency Ministry’s headquarters “suddenly” went up in flames on July 9 due to an arson attack.

Two days later, he said, on the eve of the city’s “Day of Russia” celebrations, a staffer for the same ministry was stabbed in the back while standing in a crowd.

“The injury turned out to be fatal,” he said. “We’re talking to you, scum. Start looking behind you. Retribution is already near.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine war: Russia accused of ‘abducting’ thousands of Ukrainian children

    Macron, Scholz and Draghi visit Kyiv in show of 'solidarity' Exclusive: US fighters ‘captured’ by Russian forces in Ukraine ‘Drugged’ separatists thrown into line of fire as ‘cannon fodder’ Putin cuts gas exports to Europe in 'political' move over sanctions Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Top Russian security official questions whether Ukraine will 'exist on the map' in 2 years

    A top Russian security official questioned whether Ukraine will "exist on the map" in two years in a threatening message posted to his social media account.

  • Russia needs economic 'perestroika' to end reliance on energy exports - cenbank chief

    Russia must reduce its decades-old reliance on exports of raw materials and stimulate private enterprise to avoid slipping back towards a Soviet-style technological lag with the West, the governor of the central bank said on Thursday. After the West imposed the most crippling sanctions in modern history to punish President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine, Russia's economy is facing its biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. Elvira Nabiullina, feted as one of the last economic liberals left at the top table of Russian policy-making, has been left with the job of steering the $1.8 trillion economy through the challenges of war and sanctions.

  • Ukrainian army blows up Russian pontoon bridge in Luhansk Oblast

    The Ukrainian military has planted a mine and blown up a Russian pontoon bridge crossing a river in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 16.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia shoots down MiG and hits weapons depot in cruise missile attack

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • What can spirits of the past teach us about the current Russian invasion of Ukraine?

    ‘Men make their own history, but they do not make it as they please; they do not make it under self-selected circumstances, but under circumstances existing already, given and transmitted from the past. The tradition of all dead generations weighs like a nightmare on the brains of the living.’ Karl Marx, The 18th Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte

  • Russia transfers medical staff to attend to wounded soldiers in Belgorod General Staff report

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 19:30 Russia is transferring medical staff from across the Russian Federation to Belgorod (near the Russian-Ukrainian state border) in order to attend to wounded military personnel from the Russian army.

  • Three countries line up behind Ukraine’s cause at Ramstein meeting – Reznikov

    Georgia, Moldova, and Ecuador are joining the allied effort to supply Ukraine with crucial armaments following the latest multi-lateral meeting at the U.S. Ramstein Air Force base in Germany, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Twitter post on June 16.

  • Captured Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol ‘held in Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

    The majority of the captured Ukrainian soldiers that defended Mariupol are being held in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said on June 15.

  • Situation in Luhansk Oblast grows tenser, Ukrainian forces surrounded on three sides Luhansk Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:11 In Luhansk Oblast, fighting for the cities that have not yet been captured by the Russian army continues. According to Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukrainian troops to continue holding the defence.

  • Ukrainian military advanced towards Kherson

    The Ukrainian military has seen tactical success in its counter-offensive operations for the second week in a row, and has advanced even further towards the occupied city of Kherson, reported an advisor to the head of Kherson oblast, Serhiy Hlan, on national TV on June 14.

  • How the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have responded to rising inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss his take on how the Biden administration and the Fed have responded to rising inflation.

  • Revlon Files for Bankruptcy, Another Fiasco for Ron Perelman

    HANNAH MCKAY/ReutersRevlon, the cosmetics giant controlled by the billionaire Ron Perelman, and whose reins he handed to his daughter Debra in 2018, has filed for bankruptcy protection. It is the latest blow to Perelman’s empire following years of headlines about his shaky financial position.In a statement, the company partly blamed its liquidity problems on supply-chain issues and inflation, adding that “the Chapter 11 filing will allow Revlon to strategically reorganize its legacy capital stru

  • NATO plans to help Ukraine switch from Soviet-era weapons to modern ones, Stoltenberg says

    NATO plans to help Ukraine switch from using Soviet-era equipment to modern weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the meetings of NATO ministers of defense on June 15-16.

  • Sievierodonetsk fighting signals new phase - analyst

    STORY: After being pushed back from the outskirts of Kyiv in May, Russia's troops have focused their efforts on capturing the entirety of the Donbas, an industrial region where fighting has focused in recent weeks on Sievierodonetsk, now largely in ruins.All remaining bridges linking the city with Ukrainian-held territory on the opposite bank of Siverskyi Donets river were destroyed in recent days, but Ukrainian officials say the garrison is not completely cut-off.Ukraine still holds a pocket of territory in the wider, eastern Donbas region, which Russia has vowed to capture on behalf of its separatist proxies. Most is on the opposite side of the river, which Russian troops have struggled to cross.Mathieu Boulegue, a Russia and Eurasia research fellow at Chatham House. explained fighting in Sievierodonetsk is happening "street by street" and both sides were unable to gain ground, which he said would lead to a protraction of the conflict.The new phase of a drawn out conflict may lead to attempted integration of the territories being fought over, Boulegue said.And replacing Ukrainian currency with the Russian ruble, as well as installing politicians favourable to Russia would be another form of forced assimilation, Boulegue said.Moscow said it had opened a humanitarian corridor from the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday (June 15) to allow civilians to escape to Russian-controlled territory. It accused Ukraine's forces of disrupting that plan and using civilians as human shields, which Kyiv denies.Boulegue said the Kremlin had previously used humanitarian corridors to its advantage and he saw "no reason why the Kremlin would change its strategy at this stage".

  • Officials: Dog safely removed from gorilla exhibit at California zoo

    Park officials in California said a dog was safely removed from the gorilla exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday afternoon.

  • Monroe police officer sues township to have his disciplinary hearing made public

    Monroe Police Sgt. Anthony Trohalides has also asked for a court reporter to transcribe the disciplinary hearing

  • Ukrainian army destroys two ammunition depots and 70 invaders in south of Ukraine

    The Ukrainian military destroyed 70 invaders, as well as 60 units of enemy equipment on the southern front lines of defense, reports the South Operational Command reported on June 14.

  • If not for Shohei Ohtani, Angels don't muster much against Dodgers

    The Angels struggled to get hits off Dodgers pitchers during the two-game Freeway Series while there wasn't any clarity on Anthony Rendon's wrist.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Leaders Visit Kyiv After Criticism Over War

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania are in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in by far the highest-profile visit to the country since Russia invaded at the end of February.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeric