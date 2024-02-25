Ukrainian Festival in Altamonte Springs aims to share rich culture
Ukrainian Festival in Altamonte Springs aims to share rich culture
Ukrainian Festival in Altamonte Springs aims to share rich culture
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Most Americans are in the dark about the financial aspects of living in retirement, especially long-term care and out-of-pocket healthcare costs, a new study found.
X is slowly rolling out audio and video calling to users that don't pay for its premium subscription service that's formerly known as Twitter Blue.
Carvana stock jumped Friday as a short squeeze takes hold on a stock that was once trading below $4.
Nvidia is banking on sovereign AI as a means of helping to continue its incredible growth amid the AI boom.
Endure even the most marathon browsing sessions with ease.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Tumblr owner Automattic, is supposed to be on sabbatical. Over the last few days, the situation escalated to the point that Mullenweg has engaged with the user in question on other platforms and shared private details about her account in public. This led her to post that she hopes that the CEO “dies a forever painful death involving a car covered in hammers that explodes more than a few times and hammers go flying everywhere.”
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
Its long-awaited S-1 filing will see it approach the public markets potentially at the head of a long column of richly valued technology startups and private companies that need to find an exit this year. The timing of Reddit’s IPO is not a surprise. Scale has not yet solved the profitability question for Reddit, which could limit its potential valuation when it does list its shares.
Walmart is conducting a stock split for the first time in nearly 25 years. Here's what investors should know before they trade shares.
"Shōgun" star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada "thought this [would] be a good chance to introduce our culture to the world correctly," he tells Yahoo Entertainment in a new interview.
Ideally, the people that run the College Football Playoff wouldn’t be discussing expanding the College Football Playoff before the College Football Playoff has even officially expanded.
Nvidia's blowout earnings show the fear of missing out in the stock market rally is alive and well as stocks across sectors rallied in reaction to the chip giant's earnings report.
After years of copying and pasting shopping links into spreadsheets and taking screenshots of products to share with her friends and family, Kristine Locker finally decided to launch a social shopping platform (which she named after herself) that could take her endless tabs and organize them into a shareable, virtual wish list all in one place. Locker, dubbed as the “Pinterest for online shopping,” launched in 2022 as a Chrome extension and allows you to save any online product into categorized wish lists, discover outfit collages made by other users, collaborate with friends and create giftable collections to be shared via email or social media. Locker recently closed on a $2.5 million round from Wonder Ventures at a $9 million valuation, the company announced today.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
Creators on TikTok are getting vulnerable about their experiences with help from this trend.
The Little Car Company is once again taking to glitzy St. Moritz in the Alps to show off an array of scaled-down automotive classics.
Meta is testing a feature that allows users to post to both Facebook and Threads at the same time.
It’s no surprise then that the startup world has seen a flurry of startups focused on streamlining the permitting process. The latest to receive venture funding is PermitFlow, a Y Combinator alum that has developed “end-to-end” workflow and automation software that aims to “take care of permitting from soup to nuts,” according to its founders. “We think of it kind of like a TurboTax for construction permitting since it handles everything from upfront research, application, permit preparation, submission, monitoring, comment response and coordination, all the way through to permit issuance,” said co-founder and CEO Francis Thumpasery.
Apple announced today it is upgrading iMessage's security layer to post-quantum cryptography, starting in iOS and iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. The technology giant said that in the coming years, quantum computers will be able to break today's cryptography standards.