Ukrainian fighters battle for Kyiv

Reuters

As students return to universities across Afghanistan this month, law major Waheeda Bayat will not be among them. The 24-year-old was looking forward to resuming her course at the private Gawharshad University in Kabul, but amid an economic collapse that has dragged millions of Afghans into poverty, she cannot afford to go back. Although the hardline Islamist Taliban are allowing women back into colleges - girls and women were banned from education the last time they ruled - Bayat must focus instead on providing food and shelter for her family of nine.