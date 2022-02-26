Ukrainian fighters battle for Kyiv

Reuters
(Reuters) -Brazil's government cut an industrial tax (IPI) by 25% to fight inflation and help industry recover from a pandemic downturn, the country's official gazette showed on Friday. The tax cut, with immediate effect, "is a milestone of the beginning of Brazilian reindustrialization after four decades of de-industrialization," said the Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Guedes acknowledged the measure has a short-term impact on inflation, but highlighted it was designed as a policy to increase industrial productivity.