Ukrainian firefighters overwhelmed near Bakhmut
Ukrainian firefighters in the Donetsk region are being overwhelmed by recent Russian attacks on towns near Bakhmut.
Russian occupation forces lost 191 servicemen killed and 319 wounded in the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 9 alone, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on national television.
The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has reported that the situation in Bakhmut intensifies and that the Russians keep storming the city; the Ukrainian Armed Forces do everything possible to push them back.
Russian forces have made progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the focus of the war's longest ground battle, but their assault will be difficult to sustain without more significant personnel losses, British military officials said Saturday. The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest assessment that paramilitary units from the Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group have seized most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city now marking the front line of the fighting. The mining city is located in Donetsk province, one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last year.
Russian forces were pushing to expand their control of territory to the north and south of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after Kyiv said it was committed to the defense of the city.
The head of Russian paramilitary group Wagner said Saturday his fighters were near the centre of Bakhmut as a top Ukrainian commander insisted it was important to "buy time" ahead of an upcoming counteroffensive.- 'Necessary to buy time' - The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said on Saturday the fight for Bakhmut helped win time in preparation for a future counteroffensive.
The situation in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, continues to escalate as invading Russian forces press on with their attempts to seize the town, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a Telegram post on March 10.
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, said that the defense of Bakhmut was necessary for the start of the spring counteroffensive, which is "not far off,"...
Russian forces fired several missiles into 11 different regions overnight.
New concerns in Ukraine after Russia launched an overnight attack involving more than 80 missiles according to Ukrainian officials.
Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, spewing out smoke and ash that blanketed villages near the crater.There were no immediate reports of casualties, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.Images broadcast on local outlet Kompas TV showed ash-covered houses and roads at a village near the volcano, located on Java Island, near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta.The Merapi Volcano Observatory estimated the ash cloud reached 9,600 feet (3,000 metres) above the summit.Authorities established a restricted zone of seven kilometres from the crater after the eruption, which was recorded at 12:12 pm (0512 GMT)."To anticipate potential danger from Mount Merapi eruption, the public is advised to stop any activities in the potential danger area," agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement on Saturday.Nearby residents should also expect "disruptions" from ash and be aware of potential dangers from volcanic mudflow, particularly if it rains near the volcano, Muhari said.At least eight villages near the volcano have been affected by volcanic ash, an officer at one of Merapi's observation posts said in a statement.The volcano's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 residents.It was Merapi's most powerful eruption since 1930, when about 1,300 people were killed. An eruption in 1994 left about 60 people dead.The volcano's alert status has remained at the second-highest level since 2020 after showing renewed activity. Indonesia, which has nearly 130 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.mrc/sco
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll were mum last week about a possible reunion with Bobby Wagner. The Rams announced they will release the linebacker after one season. On Thursday, Schneider acknowledged the Seahawks have been in contact with Wagner, who was granted permission from the Rams to speak with other teams. [more]
A rare opportunity to boost state pension payments has been extended, after Telegraph Money revealed that chaos on Government phone lines risked thousands missing out.
Move over, ‘Cocaine Bear.’ There's a new intoxicated animal in town. Hamilton County, Ohio, dog wardens responded on Jan. 28 to reports of a "leopard" being spotted in a tree in Oakley, a Cincinnati neighborhood.
A league source told The News Tribune at the NFL scouting combine last week Seattle is keenly interested in signing back Wagner.
Three civilians were killed in Russian shelling of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Saturday, and one more died in the eastern Donetsk region, regional officials said. Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said three people, including an elderly woman, were also wounded during the artillery shelling of the city. Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the large-scale invasion.
China is expected to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president when some 3,000 members of the legislative vote on key leadership posts later on Friday. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en
Reported sexual assaults at U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year, and one in five female students told an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact, the Pentagon said Friday. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults in 2022, compared with 2021. It’s unclear whether the phasing out of COVID-19-related restrictions contributed to the increase, including at the U.S. Naval Academy, which is directly adjacent to bars in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.
Details of the experiments come after US intelligence said the health incidents were likely not caused by a foreign adversary or an energy weapon.
Here is what you may have missed: Florida governor says "wokeness" causes California exodus, though research shows otherwise; three LAPD officers were shot; and photos of deadly storms.
Japan’s H3 rocket failed to reach orbit on Monday, so instead of celebrating the debut of a flagship launch vehicle, Japan’s space agency is scrambling to understand what went wrong and what it means for Japanese space policy going forward. There’s also a backlash afoot, with a former astronaut rightly asking why a $2o0 million satellite was included in the test mission.