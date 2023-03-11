Ukrainian firefighters overwhelmed near Bakhmut
Ukrainian firefighters in the Donetsk region are being overwhelmed by recent Russian attacks on towns near Bakhmut.
Russian occupation forces lost 191 servicemen killed and 319 wounded in the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 9 alone, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on national television.
During the day, the Russians lost 221 soldiers killed and 314 wounded on the Bakhmut front. Source: Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of national television Quote: "During this day, the enemy groups on the Bakhmut section of the front fired 157 times, using various types of artillery.
Russian forces have made progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the focus of the war's longest ground battle, but their assault will be difficult to sustain without more significant personnel losses, British military officials said Saturday. The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest assessment that paramilitary units from the Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group have seized most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city now marking the front line of the fighting. The mining city is located in Donetsk province, one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last year.
The head of Russian paramilitary group Wagner said Saturday his fighters were near the centre of Bakhmut as a top Ukrainian commander insisted it was important to "buy time" ahead of an upcoming counteroffensive.In a video released on Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, said that his forces were close to the administrative centre of Bakhmut.
Christmas came early for Captain Marek Adamiak and the troops of Poland's 11th Artillery Regiment.
Key developments on March 9 Russia unleashes 16th large-scale missile attack Zaluzhnyi: Russia fires 81 missiles against Ukraine Prime Minister: Russian attack hit energy sites in 8 Ukrainian...
The small Baltic nation had too many impounded cars to sell, so shipping them to Ukraine solves two problems at once.
A total of 28,000 volunteers have submitted applications to the Offensive Guard and today almost all units have been formed, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said. Source: Klymenko on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote from Klymenko: "We have accepted 28,000 applications from volunteers [a month ago we reported about 27,000 applications - ed.
When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.