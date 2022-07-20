Ukrainian first lady appeals to U.S. Congress for more weapons against Russia's 'Hunger Games'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle and Rose Horowitch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olena Zelenska
    Olena Zelenska
    Ukrainian architect and screenwriter
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Patricia Zengerle and Rose Horowitch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appealed to U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday to provide more help to her country as it struggles against a five-month-long Russian invasion, saying weapons could help assure a "joint great victory."

"We remain completely broken when our world is destroyed by war. Tens of thousands of such worlds have been destroyed in Ukraine," she said through a translator, in an emotional 15-minute speech to members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, showed videos of children she said had been wounded or killed, including a three-year-old boy now in Germany learning how to use prosthetic limbs.

"How many children like him are there in Ukraine? How many families like this may still be destroyed by war? These are Russia's 'Hunger Games,'" she said in reference to a series of novels and movies in which people hunt one another.

"I am asking for weapons, weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else's land, but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home," Zelenska said.

"The answer is right here in Washington, D.C. ... Help us to stop this terror against Ukrainians and this will be our joint great victory in the name of life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness," she said.

The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war began, including $2.2 billion in the last month, the Biden administration says. Members of Congress responded warmly and said they were ready to authorize more.

"They're not asking for U.S. soldiers. They are asking for U.S. weapons. I think now's the time to put together another aid package to go into 2023 with a supply of advanced weapons and economic assistance to stay in the fight," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said after the speech.

"What we saw here was human tragedy right before our eyes, innocent people murdered. Why? Because they are Ukrainians. That's genocide. That's what happened in World War Two. And that needs to be stopped," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

Ukrainian President had said he expected "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington. She met on Tuesday at the White House with President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" to ensure its own security. Zelenskiy has led his country in standing up to Moscow.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Rose Horowitch, additional reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska to deliver remarks to Congress

    Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, will deliver remarks to members of Congress in person as her country continues its defense against Russia's invasion.

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska Seeks More U.S. Support in Address to Congress

    The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried attacks against civilians and asked for additional weapons in her country’s fight against Russia.

  • Mike Brown will lean on past experience to help young Kings learn how to win

    Kings head coach Mike Brown is excited to help his young team learn how to win.

  • Olena Zelenska, Ukraine first lady, on high-profile US trip

    Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Blinken. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the secretary of state assured Zelenska of the United States' commitment to Ukraine.

  • Jill Biden, Ukraine's first lady meet again, this time at WH

    Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, met again Tuesday, this time at the White House, following up after their first-ever meeting in eastern Europe on Mother's Day. President Joe Biden, who has said the United States will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia for "as long as it takes,” helped his wife welcome Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as her black SUV rolled to a stop on the driveway.

  • Ukraine war: First lady in US for high-level meetings

    Olena Zelenska will address Congress in person on Wednesday, four months after her husband's virtual speech.

  • Biogen chops expenses in Q2, raises 2022 profit forecast

    Cost cutting helped Biogen beat second-quarter expectations soundly even as revenue slid and sales of the drugmaker’s controversial Alzheimer’s treatment collapsed. Aduhelm, a drug once expected to generate billions in annual sales, brought in only $100,000 in the quarter. Biogen said earlier this year it would slash most of its spending on the drug as part of a broader cost-cutting plan.

  • Man convicted of killing friend in 1997 set to be executed in Oklahoma next month

    A man convicted of killing his friend and co-worker in 1997 is set to be executed in Oklahoma next month.

  • Showing war's toll, Ukraine first lady appeals for more arms

    Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska appealed face to face to U.S. lawmakers Wednesday for more air defense systems to help guard her country's skies, in an unsparing Capitol address showing the blood-stained baby strollers and small crumpled bodies left by Russian bombardment. “This is what I'm asking for and what my husband is asking for," she said from the stage of the Capitol's congressional auditorium, showing photos of carnage on an overhead screen that had lawmakers shaking their heads at the scenes. Zelenska's Washington meetings with first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and other top administration figures have been among her highest-profile events of the war.

  • Explosions heard near bridge in Kherson - media

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 12:17 PM EXPLOSION IN KHERSON. PHOTO BY VERTICAL ON TELEGRAM On the morning of 19 July explosions were heard in the occupied city of Kherson. Source: correspondents of regional news outlet Suspilne; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; posts on social media Details: Russian propagandists report that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired six missiles at Russian military targets in [occupied Ukrainian city of - ed] Kherson.

  • AP Top Stories July 20 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday July 20th: House votes to protect same-sex and interracial marriages; Prosecutors say Bannon defied government; Crews battle North Texas wildfire; Wildfires and heat plague Europe.

  • Jill Biden meets with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at White House

    President Joe Biden was also there on the South Lawn to welcome Zelenska, presenting Ukraine's first lady with a bouquet of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas and white orchids. The meeting between the two first ladies is one of several appearances Zelenska will make this week in Washington as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretches into its sixth month. Russian troops have stepped up attacks across Ukraine's eastern and southern regions with missile strikes.

  • Larsa Pippen just checked out Miami Swim Week with her mini-me daughter. Take a look

    Mini me alert.

  • Britain’s nuclear power push boosted as Sizewell C given green light - live updates

    Food and fuel prices drive UK inflation to 9.4pc Royal Mail losing £1m a day as it threatens union with split FTSE 100 ends 0.4pc lower Matthew Lynn: ‘Catastrophe Christine’ is about to plunge the eurozone into recession Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • McLaren Raises $150 Million From Shareholders With Cash Low

    (Bloomberg) -- McLaren Group Ltd. has turned to its shareholders once again to keep the company afloat as the British luxury carmaker pushes its latest model to market. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownThe company has received commitments for £125 million ($150 million) of convertible preference shares from its owners, ac

  • Super Mario and The Cheetah: How they will save Hurricanes, Dolphins and football in Miami | Opinion

    The mind reels back to that photograph that said it all: Miami owned football for a minute, therefore Miami owned sports in America.. Can it really be almost 40 years ago!?

  • City man convicted of murder in 2020 slaying of Parris Washington

    Olajuwon Holt and Randall Scott were both charged in the fatal shooting of Parris Washington in June 2020

  • Russia to punish Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine conflict 'fakes'

    Russia's communications watchdog said on Wednesday it was taking steps to punish the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts online encyclopedia Wikipedia, for violating Russian law around the conflict in Ukraine. In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that Wikipedia still hosted "prohibited materials, including fakes about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine", and that search engines would be used to inform users that Wikimedia violated Russian law. Writing on Telegram, vice chair of the Russian parliament's committee on information policy Anton Gorelkin said that links to Wikipedia would be accompanied by a disclaimer warning users about legal violations by Wikimedia Foundation.

  • Petrol set to be £10 a tank cheaper within a fortnight

    Rising petrol and diesel prices will finally start to decrease after the price of petrol recently dropped by 2.8p a litre .

  • U.S. Jan. 6 committee chair has COVID; Thursday hearing will proceed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Tuesday he has contracted COVID-19 but that the panel's hearing scheduled for Thursday evening will proceed. Thompson said on Twitter that he tested positive on Monday and was experiencing mild symptoms. The House of Representatives select committee has held seven hearings in the past six weeks looking at the attack by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump in a failed effort to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.