Ukrainian First Lady receives prestigious award from Bill & Hillary Clinton

Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, received the 2023 Clinton Global Citizen Award from Hillary and Bill Clinton during her visit to New York, where the 78th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place, her official Instagram page announced on Sept. 20.

The 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, honored Zelenska with the Clinton Global Citizen Award, established in 2007. The award is given to individuals whose vision and leadership inspire societies around the world and demonstrates that significant change can be achieved through collaboration.

Zelenska noted that she shares the award with all Ukrainians. She believes that every person in Ukraine is a dedicated leader.

"A mother who takes her child to school and then rushes to work after a sleepless night due to an air raid. A teacher who teaches a lesson - often in a bomb shelter, remotely, in danger, but still teaches. Rescuers and doctors who rush to the victims of the shelling. And courageous men and women who stand on the front line to prevent the invader from entering their homes, cities, and also not to let aggression further into the world. These are real leaders who have taken responsibility for their lives, the country, and the preservation of security in the world. They are my compatriots. Thank you to them and on their behalf for this award."

Ukraine's First Lady also thanked the American people, and Hillary Clinton in particular, for supporting the Olena Zelenska Foundation, which helps Ukrainians rebuild their lives.

"This is not just financial support. It does something more important: it inspires. Our world is global. Everything in it is interconnected. We all become leaders when we help, when we care. So, our victory over aggression will be our shared reward."

