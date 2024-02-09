Ukrainian football star bids emotional thanks to outgoing Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

Taras Stepanenko, a football player for Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team, has reacted to the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an Instagram story on Feb. 8.

"Thank you for everything, Mr. General!" Stepanenko wrote, adding a photo of Zaluzhnyi.

Taras Stepanenko/Instagram

Legendary Ukrainian tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky earlier also reacted to Zaluzhnyi's dismissal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Feb. 8 to renew the leadership of the army. Instead, the head of state appointed the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

