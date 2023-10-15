Ukrainian forces able to hit new railway line to Mariupol being built by Russia – UK intelligence

Rail logistics remain a vital pillar of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, enabling the movement of ammunition, armoured vehicles, fuel and personnel.

Details: The railway network in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine remains largely viable but is vulnerable to sporadic interference from Ukrainian artillery, air strikes and sabotage, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

"Russia almost certainly continues to maintain and improve its rail lines of communication in Ukraine and is constructing a new railway line to Mariupol which will reduce travel times for supplies to the Zaporizhzhia front," the UK MoD stated.

Analysts observe that Russia is using civilian contractors and equipment to complete this project, likely hoping to impede targeted attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and preserve the military railway capabilities to perform urgent tasks elsewhere.

"The new line falls within the notional range of Ukrainian long-range precision strike systems," the review emphasised.

UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has moved much of its assets further east after the latest strikes and can potentially seize the initiative in the western Black Sea, but is unlikely to do so.

Earlier, Estonian intelligence confirmed that Russia was pursuing the construction of a railway line between the occupied city of Mariupol and the town of Kalmiuske to move and support troops on the northern coast of the Azov Sea, as well as to supply Crimea.

