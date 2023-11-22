Ukrainian forces blew up a dance hall where an actress was performing for Russian troops: reports

Russian paratroopers march during the military parade at the 76th Guards Air Assault Division in Pskov, Russia, March 2020. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Even staying away from the frontlines isn't safe for Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian forces shelled a dance hall where an actress was performing for Russian troops.

Earlier this month, Russia attacked a military ceremony in Ukraine, killing soldiers.

Ukrainian forces blew up a dance hall in occupied eastern Ukraine, killing a Russian actress who had been performing for her country's troops, according to multiple reports.

Polina Menshikh was performing a show on Sunday to celebrate a Russian military holiday when Ukrainian shelling bombarded the dance hall, located in the village of Kumachove about 37 miles from the front lines, according to the BBC.

The hall can fit up to 150 people, the BBC reported, but it's not clear how many were present at the time of the strike.

The attack killed about 20 Russian soldiers, the BBC reported, citing Ukrainian sources. Russian state news outlet TASS confirmed Menshikh died in the attack, but didn't say if any soldiers had also died.

In a cellphone video shared by Russian Telegram channel Astra, Menshikh can be seen singing and playing the guitar while men wearing green jackets and camouflage watch. Then, a loud thump can be heard and the hall is plunged into darkness, abruptly ending the video.

Pro-Russian bloggers criticized the soldiers' event, saying it made them an easy target, the BBC reported. It's not the first time troops have come under fire while gathered together.

Earlier this month, Russia bombed Ukrainian forces during an open-air awards ceremony, killing 19 soldiers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later slammed for military commanders' "negligence," Business Insider previously reported.

