Ukrainian forces change dynamics of war unleashed by Russia – Austin

Lloyd Austin and Oleksiy Reznikov in Brussels on October 12, 2022

Before the Contact Group session convened, Austin together with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, met with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov.

Read also: 11 killed and 87 injured across the country in mass Russian missile attack, says DSNS

“…They've (Ukrainian forces) liberated hundreds of towns from Russian occupation. And they've retaken thousands of square kilometers of their land. These victories belong to the Ukrainian soldiers, but the Contact Group's security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital,” Austin said in his opening remarks.

Read also: First German IRIS-T air defense system arrives to Ukraine

According to him, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sends “untrained, unwitting Russian citizens” to the front lines, Ukraine “has shown the world the military and moral power of a free people fighting for their democracy and their sovereignty.”

Austin affirmed that the Contact Group stands united and determined. “We will continue to boost Ukraine’s defensive capabilities – for today’s urgent needs and for the long haul.”

The Sixth meeting in the Ramstein format is taking place in Brussels on October 12. According to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, the issue of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense will be a No. 1 issue on the agenda of the meeting.

Read also: NATO to prioritize bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses, Stoltenberg says

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine