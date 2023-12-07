Ukrainian forces clash with Russians 56 times today, destroying 1 Russian radar – General Staff report

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a total of 56 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred on Thursday, 7 December, with Ukrainian Rocket Forces striking a Russian radar system.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 7 December

Quote: "Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s aircraft carried out five airstrikes on clusters of [Russian] personnel, weapons and equipment."

"A total of 56 clashes [between Ukrainian and Russian forces] occurred over the course of the day.

Russian forces carried out three missile strikes and 39 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems 27 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian assaults, with the Russians trying to push Ukrainian units out of their positions in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces carried out five aircraft-supported assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front.

Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults on the Zaporizhzhia front, to the west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and to inflict fire damage on Russian positions.

