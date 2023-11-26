Ukrainian forces closing in on key highway in Kherson Oblast, ex-commander says

Ukrainian troops on east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast continue to advance

Ukrainian troops on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast are approaching one of the highways connecting Crimea and Melitopol, Yevhen Dykyi, former company commander of the Aidar battalion, told Radio NV on Nov. 23.

"Their (Russian armed forces') main logistical artery is under serious threat — a highway connecting Crimea to Melitopol," Dykyi said.

“(We) have not reached it yet, but our guys and girls are already getting close to it. And, in fact, this is what is causing the orcs to panic, which is still quiet, but already quite obvious.”

On Nov. 17, the Ukrainian Marine Corps officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers had opened up several bridgeheads on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro. Ukrainian forces have already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian troops and dozens of pieces of equipment during the operation, the Ukrainian military said.

Since mid-October, in particular, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War or ISW has been writing about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their advances on the east bank of Kherson Oblast. The analysts reported a breakthrough across the Dnipro River into the occupied part of the region near the villages of the Oleshky community.

At the end of October, ISW announced an advance to the village of Krynky, and on Nov. 10, they reported a possible expansion of the bridgehead and the cutting of an important road from Nova Kakhovka to Oleshky.

UK newspaper the Guardian, citing unnamed officials, wrote that the Ukrainian military had managed to move three brigades to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

