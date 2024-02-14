Ukrainian Forces confirm destruction of Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov — photo, video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov in occupied Crimea

A large Russian amphibious assault ship, the Caesar Kunikov, stationed in occupied Crimea, has been confirmed destroyed by Ukraine’s Strategic Communications Department (SCD) of the military’s General Staff, as reported in their recent Telegram post on Feb. 14.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, in collaboration with units of the HUR military intelligence service, carried out the strike.

“At the time of the hit, (the ship) was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka,” SCD said.

HUR earlier reported that Caesar Kunikov was sunk in the Black Sea by MAGURA V5 maritime strike drones.

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind was the first to report the explosions and ship damage, referring to eyewitness accounts and photos allegedly taken during and after the attack.

The ship Caesar Kunikov, together with the Novocherkassk, which was destroyed at the end of 2023, was damaged in March 2022 due to explosions after the landing ship Saratov was hit in occupied Berdyansk. The Russians sent it for repairs.

Caesar Kunikov, a Project 775 landing ship, had participated in Russia’s various military operations, including the KFOR operation in Kosovo in 1999, the war against Georgia, and providing supplies to the Syrian army.

Despite its limited naval capabilities, Ukraine has successfully destroyed and damaged over 20 Russian ships in nearly two years of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

