Ukrainian forces continue to expand foothold on Kherson front – General Staff

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to expand their foothold on the Kherson front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 January

Details: A total of 79 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours.

The Russians launched a total of three missile strikes and eight airstrikes using Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs and attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 82 times with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian artillery targeted over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently mounting attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove and Avdiivka and 17 more near the settlements of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian army is continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling 14 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks south of the village of Zolota Nyva and west of the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack west of the settlement of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Regardless of heavy losses, the Russian army has not given up its attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions. The Russians mounted two unsuccessful assault operations over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders are continuing to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire front line.

Ukraine's Air Force struck four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces struck a Russian artillery piece and two ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians.

