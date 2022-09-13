Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers Operational Command Pivden (South)

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:19

In southern Ukraine, the Armed Forces downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and struck three command posts and three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were amassed.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the enemy continued to fire rocket artillery along the line of contact and the peaceful towns and villages nearby. Enemy aircraft conducted 18 airstrikes on our positions."

Details: In turn, Ukrainian aircraft carried out nine airstrikes on Russian positions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber jet and a Mi-8 helicopter in the vicinity of Davydiv Brid, Kherson Oblast.

Rocket artillery units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces completed more than 430 firing missions over the course of the day.

They struck three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were amassed in Milove and Dudchany, and three command posts in Urozhaine and Kherson.

"Once again, our firing missions disrupted [the Russians’] attempts to repair the Kakhovka bridge; [the bridge] cannot be used. The pontoon crossing in Darivka was damaged and can no longer be used, either," the Operational Command reported.

It added that Russia’s total losses in southern Ukraine over the course of 13 September comprise: 121 soldiers, five tanks, nine other armoured vehicles, three Msta-B howitzers, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, two Pantsir S1 anti-aircraft missile systems, a command-staff vehicle, an electronic warfare system and four ammunition storage points.

