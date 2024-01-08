Ukrainian forces destroy Russian 'satellite killer' weapon 'Triada' in Donetsk sector — video

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) units reported the discovery and destruction of a rare Russian electronic warfare complex (EWC), "Triada-2," in the Donetsk sector, the SSO announced on Jan. 8 on Facebook.

Operators from Ukraine's 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment discovered this Russian EWC while conducting reconnaissance operations in the sector.

Upon determining the coordinates of the enemy target, SSO operators directed fire from a missile unit of the Ukrainian forces, destroying the EWC completely.

Triada-2 is an EWC specifically designed to disable communication satellites. The Russians completed its development in the fall of 2018, and by the spring of 2019, Triada-2 was first detected on the territory of the occupied Luhansk Oblast.

The Triada-2 electronic warfare complex (also known as Triada-2.3) is regarded as one of the newest and most classified "novelties of the Russian defense industry," according to ArmyInform, a media outlet run by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Development work on the Triada commenced in 2001 at Moscow Central Research Institute No. 46 of the Russian Defense Ministry. After years of refinement, the first contract for the purchase of an unspecified number of these complexes was signed in 2018. Triada is produced at the Elektropribor plant in the city of Vladimir.

Russian propaganda grandiosely labels it a "killer of satellite communication," claiming it can suppress satellite communication and even completely disable satellites directly from the Earth's surface. Russian propagandists have even credited the complex with a "victory" over the Starlink network.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously succeeded in destroying a Triada complex in the Bakhmut sector in July 2023.

