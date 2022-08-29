Ukrainian forces destroy Russian self-propelled howitzer near state border with Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 15:42

The servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine detected a Russian self-propelled howitzer near the state border. It was subsequently targeted and destroyed by the Ukrainian artillery.

Source: press-service of the Eastern operational-territorial unit of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer with a 29 km range of fire.

It happened in the North of Kharkiv Oblast, near the Ukraine's state border with the occupying country. This is the result of a joint effort of artillery reconnaissance of the National Guard of Ukraine and artillery calculations of a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: It is reported that the National Guardsmen and the servicemen of the Special Operations Forces detected the target using an unmanned aerial vehicle, then adjusted fire and confirmed the results.

The artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine then launched a high precision attack on the target.

