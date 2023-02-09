Ukrainian forces destroy Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle near Kreminna

Ukrainska Pravda
Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle near the city of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Orcs [i.e., Russians] have recently bragged about their combat tank-support fighting vehicle with the loud name of Terminator on their main propaganda Russia TV. So many beautiful words about a vehicle that is almost impossible to destroy… Almost.

Defenders from Luhansk Oblast have a photo of the same Terminator from the Ruscists’ video, the exact vehicle that a propagandist praised and the crew, the commander of which said something about a ‘plague’...

The woods of Kreminna are terrifying… especially for the true Russian plague."

Details: The actual date of the effective work by Ukraine's defence forces was not disclosed.

Background: The Russian-made Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle is designed for actions within tank groupings in order to strike anti-tank units. According to Defence Express, Russia only has about a dozen of such vehicles.

