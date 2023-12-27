Ukrainian forces deter Russians near Marinka, assaults continue near Avdiivka – General Staff

Within the last 24 hours, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continued to deter the Russians near the settlement of Marinka. The Russians carried out most assaults on the Avdiivka front, and 49 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 December

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to the operational situation and no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groupings. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas close to the Ukrainian border.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians preserve a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance actions, launch attacks on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Over 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, including Novovasylivka, Volodymyrivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast, and Losivka, Bochkove and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled eight attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Synkivka and to the east of Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Ivanivka. Nearly 10 settlements, in particular Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks near the settlement of Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to breach the Ukrainian defence, but to no avail. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked with artillery and mortars, including Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements, such as Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Stupochky in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked with artillery and mortars.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks to the east of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 15 more attacks near the settlements of Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements were attacked by the Russians with artillery and mortars, specifically Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched three unsuccessful attacks. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. They launched an airstrike near the settlement of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements, specifically Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked by the Russians with artillery and mortars.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks to the west of the settlements of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians were trying to push the Ukrainian units back from their positions, but to no avail. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 25 settlements, including Poltavka, Luhivske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were attacked with artillery and mortars.

In the area of responsibility of Odesa Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces on the Kherson front, the settlements of Beryslav, Kherson and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast were attacked with artillery. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka and Novoberyslav in Kherson Oblast.

The Russians also did not give up their attempts to push Ukrainian units back from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Within the last 24 hours, the Russians carried out 10 assault actions on the positions of the Defence Forces, received a decent rebuff and suffered significant losses. The Ukrainian units firmly hold the defence and their positions, launching attacks on the Russians.

During the day, the Ukrainian aircraft launched attacks on 10 areas where the manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Troops struck five clusters of Russian manpower, armament and military equipment, two command posts and four ammunition storages belonging to the Russians.

