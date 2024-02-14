Ukrainian Forces dismiss Russian fake news on Selydove ‘training ground strike’ and 3rd Brigade ‘deaths’

Consequences of the Russian attack on a hospital and a five-story building in Selydove on the night of February 14

Russia disseminated a false claim regarding an alleged attack on a training ground in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, and the purported deaths of Ukrainian soldiers, spokesperson for the Tavria Operational Command, Dmytro Lykhoviy, reported on Facebook on Feb. 14.

These fakes preceded Russia’s shelling of the city, Lykhoviy said.

The claim that “about 1,500 people have died,” including those from the “3rd Separate Assault Brigade” near Selydove, was debunked during surveys conducted by the Avdiivka and Donetsk brigades.

“What kind of ‘training ground’ is 20 km from the front line?” he asked.

Read also: Russia’s 2nd strike on Selydove hits hospital, more injured and trapped under rubble, incl. a child

“What kind of formations, concentrations? This does not exist now and cannot exist. There are no units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Selydove area, despite the lies spread by Moscow propaganda.”

Russia regularly shells Selydove, driven partly by the belief in the presence of “Azov fighters or other Ukrainian servicemen” and partly due to its location as the next Ukrainian city in the Pokrovsk district, west of Avdiivka, Lykhoviy said.

The spokesperson provided details of Russian army strikes on Selydove on Feb. 8, 12, and 14, targeting residential buildings and causing casualties, including children. On Feb. 13, the day Russia began spreading false news, its troops attacked the neighboring village of Tsukuryne in the Pokrovsk district, with no reported casualties.

After killing three people, including an infant, and injuring 12 more, the Russians again attacked Selydove for the second time in a few hours, Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

Read also: Russia hits Selydove with eight missiles, likely North Korean, one fatality reported — police

“Even before that, on the morning of Feb. 13, the Russians started to spread a classic PSYOPs (psychological operations) — that they had allegedly hit a ‘training ground’ with Ukrainian servicemen with missiles,” Lykhoviy said.

This narrative was aimed at discrediting the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, he said.

“This Russian lie was ahead of the main Russian missile strikes on Selydove and the surrounding area,” Lykhoviy said.

Read also: Children & infants among the dead and injured in Russian attack on hospital & apartment in Selydove

“Due to the Russian mess, the PSYOP ‘shot’ was premature and turned out to be a blank.”

Tavria operational group Commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi also denied the Russian fake the day before.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine