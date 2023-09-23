Ukrainian forces down 14 out of 15 suicide drones launched in overnight Russian attack

At night, the Russian Federation launched rockets across Ukraine, Odesa region was attacked by rockets

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 14 Shahed kamikaze drones during a Russian attack on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 22-23, the Ukrainian Air Force has reported on Telegram.

In total, the Russian military launched 15 Shaheds from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in Russia), the air force said.

The enemy drones targeted Zaporizhzhya and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Russians also attacked southern Ukraine with missiles. Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where fragments of a downed Shahed drone hit a critical infrastructure facility.

The enemy also launched Onyx missiles at Odesa Oblast, with hits reported, but no casualties.

