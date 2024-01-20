Ukrainian forces take down Russian Tor system in daring drone operation — video

HUR reported the successful targeting of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with a drone on Jan. 20

Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported the successful targeting of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with a drone on Jan. 20, supported by released video evidence.

Military personnel from the 1st division of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade, stationed near the Black Forest on the Russian-Ukrainian border, spotted the anti-aircraft missile system.

They provided the reconnaissance operator’s coordinates, and for the attack, they deployed the Warmate 3.0 drone into the sky. During the flight, Russian forces attempted to shoot down the drone with a Tor missile, but they missed — the unmanned aerial vehicle continued its course.

“As a result of the successful strike on the enemy target, Moscow lost another valuable anti-aircraft missile complex,” the HUR said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine