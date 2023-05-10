Ukrainian forces eliminate two enemy companies and liberate part of Bakhmut

Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, May 7, 2023

The 6th and 8th companies of Russia’s 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade were in fact fully eliminated, Biletsky said.

"Brigade reconnaissance was defeated, a significant number of armored vehicles were destroyed, and a significant number of prisoners were captured,” he said.

“The offensive was conducted on a 3-kilometer-wide and 2.6-kilometer-deep belt. All this area has been completely liberated from the Russian invasion forces.”

The Ukrainian soldiers also defeated the 3rd assault detachment of Russia’s Wagner's mercenary company, which suffered huge losses.

The withdrawal of the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was first reported on May 9 by Wagner Grous leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Later, the information was confirmed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Azov tactical attacking group killed 64 occupiers, seriously wounded another 87, and took five more captive in the past two days, according to official reports.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine