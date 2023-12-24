Ukrainian forces engage in combat with Russians 81 times within 24 hours – General Staff

Eighty-one combat clashes have occurred at the front line within the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In total, the Russians launched 11 missile strikes and 34 airstrikes, as well as 62 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

Airstrikes were launched on the settlements of Leonivka and Chervonyi Khutir (Chernihiv Oblast), Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast), and Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts were attacked by the Russians from artillery.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in border regions, conducting active sabotage actions to prevent the transfer of the Ukrainian forces to vulnerable fronts, increasing the density of minefields along the state border with Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians are trying to breach the Ukrainian defences to no avail.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces are continuing to deter the Russians who keep trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka. The Defence Forces are holding the defence and causing significant losses to the Russians. The Defence Forces repelled 25 attacks of the Russians to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and 15 attacks near Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continued to deter the Russians near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast where they repelled four attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front the Russians did not conduct any assault actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled all the Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne and to the northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group, on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian forces continue to expand their bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians keep trying to drive the Ukrainian units out of their positions. Within the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted 17 assault actions which were repelled, and then retreated.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue causing losses to the Russians in manpower and military equipment, exhausting them along the front line.

Within the last 24 hours the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched attacks on 18 areas where Russian manpower, armament and military equipment were concentrated and five Russian anti-aircraft systems. Ukrainian air defence destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile and two reconnaissance UAVs belonging to the Russians.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six clusters of Russian manpower, armament and military equipment, a radar station, two artillery systems, three ammunition storage points and a command post belonging to the Russians.

