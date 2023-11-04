Ukrainian forces exhaust Russians along contact line on Melitopol front – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have been conducting offensive operations on the Melitopol front and exhausting the Russians along this part of the contact line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 November

Details: A total of 66 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours.

Altogether, the Russians launched two missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, and attacked the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 77 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane and Proletarske (Kharkiv Oblast); Nadiia and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); and Serebrianka, Siversk, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian artillery fire affected over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched failed assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces led unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost position near the settlement of Klishchiivka, but to no avail, with Ukrainian defenders repelling about 10 attacks in the area. The Russian army also launched unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk Oblast).

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their assault operations south of the town of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, backed by aircraft, never stopped trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. The Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) failed. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled about 20 Russian attacks in the area.

On the Marinka front, the Russian army engaged in unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian troops repelled about 20 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost position near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), but to no avail.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces maintain their offensive on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched nine attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two attacks on anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck seven clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, two ammunition storage points, and 10 artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!