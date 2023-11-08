Ukrainian forces foil Russian missile attack with Stinger MANPADS – General Staff

Smoke in the sky of Ukraine after shooting down an enemy target

The Ukrainian defense forces achieved a significant victory by effectively neutralizing a Russian air-launched guided missile attack on the Sumy front during the night of Nov. 8, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Telegram.

The missile was launched from a Russian Su-34 aircraft some 70 kilometers from the Ukrainian state border. However, it was swiftly detected by the vigilant radio-technical troops of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Nayev said.

A Ukrainian mobile air defense group shot down the incoming missile with a Stinger MANPADS. Fortunately, there were no casualties among Ukrainian personnel or military equipment.

As of Nov. 8, according to the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, Ukrainian military forces have destroyed 1,556 Russian cruise missiles during the full-scale war.

