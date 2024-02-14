Ukrainian forces on high alert amidst fake news of impending Russian invasion

Fake news about Russia’s plans for an offensive in northern Ukraine and the threat of seizing Sumy is spreading online, Sumy regional governor Oleksiy Drozdenko reported on Telegram on Feb. 14.

“Don’t buy into the misinformation, and don’t let the enemy manipulate you! Russians are circulating deceptive information about an impending offensive in the north and the occupation of Sumy,” Drozdenko cautioned.



“There’s no real danger, and our Armed Forces are prepared to defend against any aggression.”

Previously, various media outlets reported on the purported threat of Sumy’s occupation and the enemy’s plans to launch a new offensive in northern Ukraine.

On Feb. 3, territorial defense forces in Sumy Oblast thwarted a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempting to breach Ukraine’s border. The skirmish lasted ninety minutes, forcing the enemy far beyond Ukrainian territory.

In December, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine disclosed an escalation in Russian military operations aimed at sabotage and reconnaissance in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Since the start of 2024, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance units have made five attempts to infiltrate Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

On Jan. 27, a Russian subversive reconnaissance team opened fire on a civilian vehicle traveling between two villages in the Khotyn raion. The attack resulted in the deaths of a 54-year-old male driver and his 68-year-old sister.

