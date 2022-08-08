Ukrainian forces use HIMARS to strike Russian deployment points in Melitopol, killing 100 Russian soldiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 07:11

On the night of 7 August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the points of temporary deployment of Russian troops at industrial facilities in Melitopol [a city in southern Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast which has been occupied by Russia – ed.] using HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Last night, high-precision HIMARS rockets struck the points of temporary deployment of the Russian occupying forces at industrial facilities in several of Melitopol’s districts, causing fire damage.

Early reports indicate that a large amount of [Russian] military equipment has been destroyed. Over 100 Russian soldiers who were spending the night in temporary barracks [at those sites] received their tickets to Iosif Kobzon’s concert [i.e., were killed; Iosif Kobzon was a Russian singer who has become a symbol of an outdated Soviet aesthetic; he died in 2018 - ed.]; their parents are already selecting the make and colour of their Lada cars [referring to an interview with a grieving mother and father who proudly bought a new Lada car with the "coffin money" given to them after their son was killed in Ukraine. The interview was broadcast on Russia-1 as part of a propaganda package on how the Kremlin helps families of dead soldiers – ed.]."

Details: Fedorov said that Russian forces had transferred a significant portion of their air defence systems from Melitopol to Kherson last week.

The mayor added that last night was the most productive one for the Ukrainian troops in the region; Russian air defence systems are no longer capable of withstanding the Ukrainian HIMARS attacks.

He believes that this creates favourable grounds for a successful counteroffensive on the Melitopol front.

