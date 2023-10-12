Ukrainian forces intercept reconnaissance group near Russian border in Sumy Oblast

Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces operating in Sumy Oblast intercepted a reconnaissance group of eight Russian soldiers headed in the direction of local critical infrastructure installations, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said on Oct. 12.

The intercepting Ukrainian soldiers reportedly fired on the saboteur group, inflicting casualties and forcing them to retreat.

Naiev reported no losses on the Ukrainian side.

Russian forces withdrew from Sumy Oblast in April 2022, after the Russian military had been widely routed across the north of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Russia has regularly attacked Sumy Oblast since then, including 286 explosions recorded throughout the day on Oct. 11.

A 13-year-old girl was killed by Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 10.

