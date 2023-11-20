Ukrainian forces invent innovative method to attack Russian rear facilities — video

Ukrainian military forces are continuously exploring creative methods to strike at the rear facilities of Russian occupiers, devising highly inventive approaches.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media depicting the release of an FPV drone from a large Ukrainian UAV of the “Baba Yaga” type.

In addition to serving as a “mothership” for “kamikaze” missions, the Baba Yaga drone also functions as a signal relay.

This allows the second drone to conserve its battery, enabling it to carry a heavier payload and penetrate an additional 20-30 kilometers into territory controlled by the enemy.

These cunning tactics of the Ukrainian military have not previously been documented.

