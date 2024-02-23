Ukrainian forces kill 1,000 Russians and destroy 49 artillery pieces and 37 armoured combat vehicles

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; over the past 24 hours alone, Ukraine's Armed Forces killed 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 50 artillery systems and dozens of other pieces of equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 408,240 (+1,000) military personnel;

6,526 (+3) tanks;

12,410 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;

9,916 (+49) artillery systems;

999 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

682 (+2) air defence systems;

339 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,628 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,903 (+0) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,960 (+36) vehicles and tankers;

1,575 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

