Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to inflict losses on the Russians in its war of liberation, as the Ukrainians killed over 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 tanks and 16 artillery systems in the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 383,180 (+1,070) military personnel;

6,290 (+10) tanks;

11,696 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;

9,113 (+16) artillery systems;

972 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

660 (+0) air defence systems;

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,049 (+8) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,846 (+1) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,149 (+46) vehicles and tankers;

1,446 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

