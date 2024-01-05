Ukrainian forces kill 790 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery systems and 9 tanks

Ukrainska Pravda
A Ukrainian tank.
Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians have lost 790 soldiers, 30 artillery systems, 9 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles, and 18 operational and tactical UAVs in their war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 363,070 (+790) military personnel;

  • 6,011 (+9) tanks;

  • 11,142 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

  • 8,604 (+30) artillery systems;

  • 949 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

  • 631 (+1) air defence systems;

  • 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

  • 324 (+0) helicopters;

  • 6,771 (+18) tactical UAVs;

  • 1,786 (+1) cruise missiles;

  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;

  • 1 (+0) submarines;

  • 11,463 (+40) vehicles and tankers;

  • 1,313 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

 

The information is being ascertained.

