Ukrainian forces kill 790 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery systems and 9 tanks

The Russians have lost 790 soldiers, 30 artillery systems, 9 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles, and 18 operational and tactical UAVs in their war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 363,070 (+790) military personnel;

6,011 (+9) tanks;

11,142 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

8,604 (+30) artillery systems;

949 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

631 (+1) air defence systems;

329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,771 (+18) tactical UAVs;

1,786 (+1) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,463 (+40) vehicles and tankers;

1,313 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

Support UP or become our patron!