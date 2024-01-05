Ukrainian forces kill 790 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery systems and 9 tanks
The Russians have lost 790 soldiers, 30 artillery systems, 9 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles, and 18 operational and tactical UAVs in their war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 363,070 (+790) military personnel;
6,011 (+9) tanks;
11,142 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
8,604 (+30) artillery systems;
949 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
631 (+1) air defence systems;
329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
324 (+0) helicopters;
6,771 (+18) tactical UAVs;
1,786 (+1) cruise missiles;
23 (+0) ships and boats;
1 (+0) submarines;
11,463 (+40) vehicles and tankers;
1,313 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being ascertained.
