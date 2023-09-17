Ukrainian forces kill over 200 enemy troops, 23 units of military equipment in southern Ukraine in one day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 978 firing missions in the Tavria sector of the front in southern Ukraine on Sept. 16, eliminating 204 enemy troops and 23 pieces of Russian equipment, the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces has reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces also continue to advance on the Melitopol section on the front in southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, over the past day, Russian forces:

conducted 28 air strikes,

conducted 21 combat engagements,

launched 600 attacks using tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, and barrel artillery.

In the Maryinka sector, Russians were unsuccessful in an attempt to advance near the town of Maryinka, Donetsk Oblast. There, the enemy troops made 11 failed attempts to force Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions.

The press center said that all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Severnea and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast, and near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhya Oblast had resulted in significant losses for the invasion forces — in both manpower and military equipment.

In the Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk sectors, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the Russian military and conducting assault operations, Ukraine’s military said.

The press center added that the missile and artillery units of the Tavria Defense Forces completed 978 firing missions over the day.

Total enemy losses amounted to 204 people. In particular:

70 troops were killed,

130 were wounded,

four were captured.

In addition, 23 units of enemy equipment were destroyed, namely:

six artillery systems and mortars,

a grenade launcher,

11 UAVs,

two units of automotive equipment,

three units of special equipment,

enemy ammunition depot.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report that 530 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine over the past day.

In total, Russia's losses in manpower since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to 272,320 soldiers, according to the count kept by the Ukrainian General Staff.

