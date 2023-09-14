Ukrainian forces liberate Andriivka on Bakhmut front – Maliar

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front and are gaining foothold on achieved borders.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Most fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiivka. And there is good news. Andriivka is now ours. We are gaining a foothold on the achieved positions."

Details: According to Maliar, the Armed Forces continue to move forward on the Bakhmut front. On the northern flank, the occupiers are trying to recapture lost positions.

"And we are making progress in the southern region," she added.

Liberated Andriivka circled in red

Background: On 11 September, Maliar reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces had some success near Klishchiivka and Andriivka on the Bakhmut front. Ukrainian forces on this front managed to liberate two square kilometres last week.

