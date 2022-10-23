Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports from Ukraine on the latest on the war as it enters its eighth month.
Public schools were created to prepare children for citizenship in a bigger, more diverse world than the one they encounter in their home's kitchen.
IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 12:39 Russian invaders are blocking communications and dismantling equipment from local TV centre to prevent the underground resistance from transmitting information to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russian military officers have withdrawn from Kherson as Moscow prepares for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the key industrial port, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The military think tank indicated the officer corps moved across the Dnipro River while newly mobilized troops remained on the western bank. “Using such inexperienced forces to…
Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country. In a post on the Telegram messaging service, the pro-Kremlin regional administration strongly urged civilians to use boat crossings over a major river to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the nearly 8-month-long war in Ukraine.
Under pressure in the south of Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the front and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". Mykolaiv lies roughly 35 km (22 miles) northwest of the front line to occupied Kherson, the southern region where Russia has ordered 60,000 people to flee a Ukrainian counter offensive "to save your lives" . Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who some Russian nationalists have blamed for Moscow's setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion, discussed the "rapidly deteriorating situation" in calls with French, British and Turkish counterparts, the ministry said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are focused on lowering the cost of living amid high inflation with just two weeks to go before the midterm elections.
The double LP is still revered by many fans as something of an undervalued gem in Elton's repertoire, and remains one of his own favorites.
Pat Narduzzi, who said that the Pittsburgh football program was bigger than Jordan Addison, watched his team lose to Louisville. Addison sure could have helped.
Four inmates in a Charleston jail were charged after a detention center officer opened their cell doors so they could violently attack an inmate who had “upset” her, according to documents released by SLED.
Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less concerning, was the major outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the west coast city of Perth.
Biden administration officials on Friday touted the initial success of a program to admit a small number of Venezuelan migrants to the United States while summarily expelling others who come without permission. In a late call with reporters, an official with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said U.S. border officials’ encounters with Venezuelan nationals…
Chef Sergio Zárate shares his recipe for a traditional dish for the day.
Authorities encountered more than 2.76 million migrants crossing the border illegally last fiscal year, the largest number ever recorded, according to newly released U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) data. The record number of crossings during the fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, topped the 1.96 million migrant encounters the previous year, a sharp…
How far off is Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EEFT ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...
Record numbers of Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans have fled countries plagued by political turmoil and economic instability.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced during a press conference on Thursday that the festival of Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, will become a public school holiday in the city beginning next year. “Our public school calendar is not just a list of days off; it is a testament to…
Here are our postgame grades from Missouri's win over Vanderbilt where the offense almost gave the game away.
China's central bank chief Yi Gang is likely to step down after he was dropped from an elite body of the ruling Communist Party, with a former central banker a leading contender to succeed him, sources close to the central bank said. The potential retirement in early 2023 of Yi, 64, has been the subject of intense speculation as he nears the official retirement age of 65 for minister-level officials. Yi is among pro-reform policymakers not named on Saturday as full or alternate members of the party's new Central Committee.
Matthew Perry and Chris Farley costarred in "Almost Heroes," which was released after Farley died from a heroin overdose in 1997.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss