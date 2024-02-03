Ukrainian forces repel 23 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled 23 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front on Saturday (3 February), with a total of 45 combat engagements taking place across the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 February

Details: A total of 45 combat skirmishes took place over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 54 airstrikes and attacked Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 33 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched airstrikes near the following populated areas: Budarky, Kolodiazne, and Hryhorivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian artillery and mortars targeted over 20 settlements, particularly Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Stepok, Hrabovske, Popivka, Mohrytsia (Sumy Oblast); Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russian army also conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian artillery and mortars hit about 15 settlements, particularly Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian army repelled 5 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, Terniv and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. About 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 3 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully sought to improve their tactical position. Russian artillery and mortars targeted over 10 settlements, including Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 Russian attacks near the town of Avdiivka and 3 more attacks near Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russian army, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians also delivered an airstrike near the settlement of Oleksandropil (Donetsk Oblast). Over 15 populated areas came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, backed by aircraft, have unsuccessfully attempted to improve their tactical position 6 times. Such settlements of Donetsk Oblast as Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians launched airstrikes near the populated areas of Staromaiorske, Vuhledar and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Russian artillery and mortars targeted around 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian occupying forces mounted no offensive (assault) operations. Over 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian forces out of their footholds on the Dnipro River's left bank. Four unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak, Krynky, and Zmiivka (Kherson Oblast). The city of Kherson and the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak, Tokarivka, Sadove, and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. The Russians also attacked the settlements of Ivanivka, Krynky, and Inzhenerne (Kherson Oblast) with multiple rocket launchers.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 12 clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces struck 1 cluster of Russian military personnel and 1 artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!