Ukrainian forces repel 60 attacks along Dnipro in 24 hours — General Staff

Over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported almost 60 clashes, with Ukrainian forces holding positions along the left bank of the Dnipro River, actively engaging in counter-battery combat, and launching artillery strikes on the enemy’s rear.

Key points from the General Staff’s morning briefing on Nov. 26, as posted on Facebook, include:

· 58 skirmishes took place within the last day.

· The occupiers launched four missile and 109 aviation strikes, conducting 59 shelling attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and residential areas.

· Russia conducted an aerial strike on Ukraine using 87 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed, resulting in casualties and injuries among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure suffered damage.

· On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assault actions near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where defense forces repelled four enemy attacks.

· On the Lyman direction, Russians did not engage in offensive actions.

· On the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

· Ukrainian defense forces continue assault actions south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

· On the Avdiivka direction, the invaders, with aviation support, persist in attempting to encircle Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military resiliently maintains defense, causing significant losses to the Russians.

· The enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and south of Novokalynove in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks.

· On the Mariupol direction, the enemy conducted assault actions in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks.

· On the Shakhtarsk direction, Russians conducted futile assault actions south of Zolota Nyva and east of Staromykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

· On the Zaporizhzhya direction, occupiers attempted unsuccessfully eight times to regain lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

· Ukrainian defense forces continue advancing on the Melitopol direction.

· In the past day, the defense aviation carried out 11 strikes on enemy personnel, weaponry, and military equipment concentration areas.

· Missile troops targeted 11 concentration areas of enemy personnel, weaponry, and military equipment, destroying four artillery units, a command post, and an ammunition depot of the Russians.

Russian invaders will not be able to displace the Ukrainian defenders who have entrenched themselves on the left bank of Kherson, Ants Kiviselg, the head of Estonian intelligence, said on Nov. 25.

Simultaneously, in communities on the Russian-occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, the Russian military is informing local officials that evacuation will be necessary in the near future.

