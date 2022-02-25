Ukrainian forces target Russian airfield near border: report

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine





Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.

The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.

A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the facility.

The attack on the airfield in Millerovo, Russia, was done by Ukrainian armed formations, according to CNN, which cited local outlet Rostov Gazeta.

Videos show several fires on the runway in the facility that is 10 miles from Ukraine's border, CNN noted.

The report comes on the second day of fighting between Russia and Ukraine after Russia launched its invasion early Thursday local time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send a delegation to Belarus for negotiations after Ukraine offered to consider a nonaligned status with NATO to cease the fighting.