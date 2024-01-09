Ukrainian forces track Russian flamethrower system and call in HIMARS strike - video

Solntsepyok was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

While conducting reconnaissance on the southern front, members of the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) discovered and destroyed a Russian multiple launch rocket system TOS-1A Solntsepyok hidden in a treeline, the SOF reported on Telegram on Jan. 9.

The system is used to destroy light armored vehicles, manpower, and damage enemy fortifications and fires unguided 220 mm rockets weighing up to 200 kg.

The SOF operators identified the coordinates of the weapon and directed precision fire from a HIMARS missile and artillery unit of the Armed Forces, successfully engaging the target.

The Solntsepyok was damaged beyond repair as a result of the strike.

