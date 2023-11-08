Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Brussels urges ambassadors to continue supporting Ukraine

During a visit to Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the participants of the Belgian Ambassadors’ Conference, urging them to continue supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: European Pravda; Kulebaʼs speech

Details: In the final part of his speech, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy mentioned three issues where Belgium can support Kyiv.

The first is the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The most recent Peace Formula meeting brought together representatives of 66 countries.

"We need more African, Asian, and South Asian countries to join. So, Ambassadors in those countries who are working in those regions, you are most welcome to make a contribution to expand the circle of countries that already sit at this table and begin getting familiar with the details of what the Peace Formula is about," Kuleba explained.

The second issue he mentioned was weapons, namely further agreements on supplying military and other equipment and increasing their production.

"And I do believe that the only way to strengthen strategic security in Europe is through the creation of a common policy for the production and coproduction of weapons. For the G7, EU, and EU-candidate countries, and all those who share common values and principles," the foreign minister said.

The third issue that Kuleba raised is diplomatic support for UN resolutions, since Belgium's influence in the United Nations is well known.

"I appreciate your involvement and promotion of Ukrainian resolutions and encourage you to keep up the support," the minister said.

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, during which it was announced that Ukraine's membership of the EU would be among the priorities of the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of next year.

