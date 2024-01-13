Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on EU and G7 to stop supply of dual-use goods to Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the G7 member states and the European Union to take decisive measures to stop the supply of dual-use goods to Russia.

Source: Kuleba at a joint briefing with his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné; European Pravda

"There are fewer complaints to France on this issue, but I want to take this opportunity and call on all the countries of the G7 group and the EU to finally hear Ukraine and take decisive measures to block the supply of goods to Russia that contain these components," Kuleba said.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, the Russian Federation uses washing machines, microwaves and other household appliances not for washing clothes or cooking food but for extracting individual spare parts from them to embed them in its missiles and kill Ukrainians.

"We regularly hand over lists of components that we find in downed Russian missiles to our partners. And I emphasise that we have repeatedly called on them to take measures to block supplies," Kuleba concluded.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the foreign ministers of Ukraine and France held bilateral talks dedicated to defence assistance and cooperation, as well as Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO and bringing the Russian Federation to justice during the latter's visit to Kyiv on 13 January.

Stéphane Séjourné, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 13 January. This is the first foreign visit of the Minister in this position.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, following the resignation of his predecessor, Élisabeth Borne. Attal is the youngest person in this position, and he comes from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, on his mother's side.

