Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukrainians captured in Somalia with his African counterpart

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stated that he has discussed the issue of Ukrainian civilians captured in Somalia with his counterpart Ali Omar, Somalia’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Kuleba: "I spoke with Somalia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Omar on the situation regarding the Ukrainian citizens captured in Somalia and ways to resolve it."

Details: He added that the parties also agreed to sign a memorandum on establishing diplomatic relations.

"When this happens, there will not be a single African country with which Ukraine has not established diplomatic relations," Kuleba said.

In addition, the parties discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the African Union.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that a UN helicopter carrying four Ukrainians and five foreigners had been captured by anti-government forces in Somalia. The names of those taken prisoner have been confirmed, and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry immediately placed the situation under special control.

