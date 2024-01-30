Ukrainian Foreign Minister invites newly appointed Moldovan Foreign Minister to Kyiv

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, spoke with his newly appointed Moldovan counterpart, Mihail Popșoi.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Ukrainian minister congratulated Popșoi on his appointment and invited him to Kyiv.

Quote: "Based on shared foreign policy priorities, we are poised to work together on our path to the EU and protect our countries from Russia’s aggressive policies," Kuleba emphasised.

Background:

On 29 January, Mihail Popșoi was officially sworn in as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

Last week, Nicu Popescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, announced his decision to resign.

Afterwards, it became known that Mihail Popșoi would become the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. The government of Moldova will also have a new ministry for European integration. It will be led by Cristina Gerasimov, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

