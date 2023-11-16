Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with UK Foreign Secretary

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister has met with David Cameron, the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, who has arrived in Kyiv on his first foreign visit.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X); European Pravda

"Our talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine proved that Ukraine and the UK are determined to work together toward victory," Kuleba commented on the meeting.

He added that the UK remains unwavering in supplying Ukraine with weapons, increasing its joint production and ridding the Black Sea of the Russian threat.

Welcome to Ukraine, @David_Cameron!



Our talks at @MFA_Ukraine proved that Ukraine and the UK are determined to work together toward victory.



The UK remains steadfast in providing Ukraine with weapons, increasing their co-production, and ridding the Black Sea of Russian threats. pic.twitter.com/k3ZGNo3RcN — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 16, 2023

Background:

Cameron made his first working visit abroad in his position to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the meeting, Cameron assured that the UK will work to maintain focus on Ukraine.

On Monday, London announced changes in the composition of the government. Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is now Foreign Secretary.

Support UP or become our patron!