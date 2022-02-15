Ukrainian Foreign Minister says Ukraine and allies 'prevented Russia' from further escalation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says joint diplomatic efforts with Western allies have managed to deter a feared Russian invasion. "We and our allies have managed to prevent Russia from any further escalation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tells reporters. Kuleba's comments come a day after Russia left the door open to more talks with the West to resolve a standoff triggered by Moscow's opposition to NATO's influence in eastern Europe and Ukraine's ambition to one day join the alliance.