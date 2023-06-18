Ukrainian Foreign Minister thinks Putin will be able to "find a way" to explain to Russians the loss of Crimea and other occupied parts of Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, is convinced that after Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Ukraine has been "demilitarised", Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to find a way to explain the loss of Crimea and other Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russian citizens.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Facebook

Details: On Saturday, 17 June, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has largely fulfilled its goal of "demilitarising" Ukraine.

Quote from Kuleba: "Next, [Putin will claim that – ed.] the ‘special military operation’ has achieved all of its goals. That Ukraine, as a member of the EU and NATO, will not be able to attack Russia. That Crimea will no longer be a burden on Russia’s budget, that the only Nazis that remain are in Russia, and that the losses of Russian military personnel and equipment in Ukraine – the extent of which must remain secret – have helped [Russia] figure out what it did wrong, and will ultimately make it stronger. [Putin will then be able to claim that] Russia is as strong as ever."

Details: Kuleba stressed that Ukraine is right to tell its partners that Putin will be able to explain Russia losing Crimea and the rest of Ukraine to Russian citizens.

"The crucial thing for [Ukraine’s] partners is to not be afraid of global changes and to not stop supporting Ukraine. Life without a modern Russia is possible. And we continue to work on new weapons for Ukraine’s defence forces, on strengthening the international coalition to support [Ukraine’s] Peace Formula, and on restoring Ukraine every single day. All this will come," Kuleba stressed.

