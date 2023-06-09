Ukrainian Foreign Minister on UN's reaction to Kakhovka dam tragedy: Silent as if their mouths were filled with water

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sharply criticised the United Nations' response to Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba's speech on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Friday.

According to the minister, "The UN made a very specific mistake: on the day when we had a terrorist attack and a crime of genocide, they celebrated the day of the Russian language, they were silent about the event as if their mouths were filled with water."

"I think if they had taken water from Dnipro [River] into their mouths, mixed with engine oil, blood and the stench of dead animals, they might have behaved differently. But since New York is far away and there is different water, they managed to stay silent all day and do nothing," he said.

At the same time, the foreign minister noted the work of the UN office in Ukraine, which promptly mobilised a team of employees in Kherson, and after meeting with the minister, it formed two groups that are ready to help with the evacuation of people from the Russian-occupied left bank of Dnipro.

"Therefore, the anger of Ukrainians is fair, but there is a reality and we need to work with it in the interests of our country," he concluded.

On Thursday, Kuleba expressed the expectation that after working with representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, members of these organisations will be deployed in the disaster zone after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plan.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!